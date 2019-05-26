Charlotte Jean

Charlotte Jean Gagnon, born July 11, 1945, passed away peacefully May 16, 2019.

Despite the great medical care she received at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, she lost a courageous battle with Mesothelioma.

Preceded in death by her parents, Mavis & Myron Litherland, she is survived by her 2 sons: Kevin D. Gagnon of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Eric W. Gagnon of Houston. She is also survived by her sisters: Jo M. Smith of Panama City, FL and Mel Martin of Avinger, TX, and her brothers – Mickey C. Litherland of Houston and Earl I. Litherland of St. Francisville, LA.

Raised in North Kingstown, RI, Charlotte graduated from high school then trained to be a nurse. She extended her education into the field of anesthesia, becoming a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) which led to an outstanding 50-year career. For 30 years she worked for Anesthesia Specialists of Houston at Women's Hospital of Texas. As Chief CRNA, she was often referred to as "The Pillar" of the Anesthesia Department because of her contagious vitality. Her passion for teaching students and coordinating the CRNAs never waned, ending only with the onset of her final illness. Throughout her career, Charlotte brought compassion, healing, and professionalism to the many patients she served: always believing that the patient comes first.

Charlotte will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those who loved her: her family, life-long friends, doctors, nurses, staff and, of course, by Dr. David Odle, her special partner.

Charlotte's final request was that the only event acknowledging her passing would be a party at which everyone would say nice things about her.