Charlotte Kelly
1935-2020
Charlotte Jane Hannah Kelly was born in Munday, Texas on September 6, 1935, and passed away in Houston, Texas on November 6, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Ina Hannah; and sisters Patricia and Carolyn.
Charlotte is survived by her devoted husband, James Otis Kelly, III; her children, Lee (Leland) Kelly and Catherine Kelly Riddle; step-son, Patrick Kelly; daughter-in-law, Ceann Kelly; granddaughters, Casey Riddle, Kelly Riddle, Landry Kelly Rucker, and Lauren Kelly Redfield; neighborhood friends who loved like sisters, Hands of Friendship; and hometown lifelong friends, Munday Moguls.
A Celebration of Charlotte's Life is planned for Thursday, November 12 at 3 pm, Shirley Acres, 217 Woerner Rd, Houston 77090.