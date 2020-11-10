1/1
Charlotte Kelly
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlotte Jane Hannah Kelly was born in Munday, Texas on September 6, 1935, and passed away in Houston, Texas on November 6, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Ina Hannah; and sisters Patricia and Carolyn. 
Charlotte is survived by her devoted husband, James Otis Kelly, III; her children, Lee (Leland) Kelly and Catherine Kelly Riddle; step-son, Patrick Kelly; daughter-in-law, Ceann Kelly; granddaughters, Casey Riddle, Kelly Riddle, Landry Kelly Rucker, and Lauren Kelly Redfield; neighborhood friends who loved like sisters, Hands of Friendship; and hometown lifelong friends, Munday Moguls.
A Celebration of Charlotte's Life is planned for Thursday, November 12 at 3 pm, Shirley Acres, 217 Woerner Rd, Houston 77090.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Shirley Acres
November 9, 2020
It was a pleasure knowing Charlotte. She was always so welcoming and such a kind person. Charlotte will be missed.
Susan Allen Sessions
Friend
November 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gayedonne Quinn
Friend
November 9, 2020
The entire Allen family is going to miss Mrs. Kelly. Our rides over to your ranch house were always greeted by her and Mr. Kelly inviting us in and "forcing" us to eat desserts. She was one of the most kind, generous people I have ever met. Our planned 10 minute stops always turned into hours, just catching up on life. I am going to miss seeing her. We are praying for you guys!
Truett Allen
Neighbor
November 9, 2020
Mimi was a loving and gracious woman who made anyone feel like family. I will forever cherish her kindness, memories of her amazing home cooked meals and her hugs. She was so loved and so loving. XO
Kim Buttemer
Friend
November 9, 2020
Charlotte (Mimi) Kelly was a woman of grace and charm. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She truly had a heart of gold and will be missed by all. I’m blessed to have had her for a mother-in-law.
Anna
Anna Montgomery
Friend
November 9, 2020
Charlotte has been my dear friend since we met in the 5th grade in Munday , Texas. She has always been beautiful inside and out. I will always miss her! God bless her family. Pat Cook Lockett
Pat Lockett
Friend
November 8, 2020
I remember being at the house while she was packing food for the ranch...her peaches! I remember that she always had a smile for me, always a ready laugh or wry comment. So grateful for the second set of parents I felt I had during high school in both Charlotte and Jim.
Elizabeth Murphy
Friend
November 8, 2020
Aunt Charlotte, The last three years of your life I had the pleasure of spending more time with you and Jim. You welcomed me and always treated me as though I was a part of your immediate family. It meant the world to me. You will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved you of which I’m proud to say I am one. God bless you Aunt Charlotte and May you Rest In Peace.
Mike Kelly
Family
November 8, 2020
My heart breaks after hearing this news!! Charlotte was such an amazing soul !!! Fly high our beautiful Angel and please give hugs to my mother when you see her!! I am sure she was there to greet you with open arms !!! Sending prayers and hugs to all the Kelly family!!!

Love,
Cyndi Finger
Cyndi Finger
November 8, 2020
A blessed daughter to have such a mom
My mom always made life better for those around her—full of warmth and grace.
Catherine Riddle
Family
