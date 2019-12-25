Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Grand Parkway
Katy, TX
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Sweet Home, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Sweet Home, TX
Charlotte "Charlie" Martinez


1955 - 2019
Charlotte "Charlie" Martinez Obituary
Charlotte "Charlie" Taylor Martinez
1955-2019
Charlotte Taylor Martinez, 64, of Katy, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway in Katy. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in Sweet Home, Texas, where mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dominic Antwi-Boasiako, celebrant. Interment at Queen of Peace Cemetery, in Sweet Home, TX.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 25, 2019
