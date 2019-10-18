|
|
Charlotte Anne Wacker
1925-2019
Charlotte Anne Perkins Wacker, 93 , departed this life peacefully on
August 31, 2019 in
Fort Worth, TX. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Charlotte was loved by all she met.
Charlotte was born to Clarence Merrick and Esther Stewart Perkins on
October 21, 1925 in Newton, MA. She graduated from Newton High School, Newton, MA. and became a member of the United States Nurse Cadet Corp (1944-46). She earned her license as a Registered Nurse at Columbia Hospital, Boston, MA.
Charlotte was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and a member of the Daughters of the King. She was a member and held various board positions with the DAR Alexander Love Chapter, Houston,Texas, and the New England Women-Deacon John Tenney Colony, Houston, Texas.
Charlotte was a master cook in the kitchen and loved entertaining. Family and friends were her delight and passion.
Charlotte is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Herbert Joseph Wacker, married for 48 blissful years.
She leaves behind her loving family, son, Herbert and his wife, Gail of Midland,TX; daughter, Elizabeth Anne McConnell of Fort Worth,TX; son, Douglass and his wife, Ellen Ruth of Spring,TX; 6 grandchildren and their families including 12 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service in celebration of life will be held at Klein Memorial Cemetery, Tomball, TX. on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Consideration of contributions in her memory are suggested to
Heart to Heart Hospice
5608 Malvey Avenue
Suite 301
Fort Worth,TX
76107
Houston Alzheimer's
Association
6055 South Loop East
Houston, TX
77087-1005
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019