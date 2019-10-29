Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Charlsie Morrison


1928 - 2019
Charlsie Morrison Obituary
Charlsie Morrison
1928-2019
Charlsie was born in San Angelo, Texas to Charlie and Edna Northcutt on December 16, 1928. She grew up in Mexia and moved to Houston in her high school years. She attended Reagan High School where she met the love of her life, LD Morrison Jr. He played on the football team and she played on the tennis team. Daddy said being married to Mom meant he woke up in a new world every day. They married in 1947 and were a great team until he passed away in 1991.
Mom began playing tennis when she was a youngster in Mexia and played her entire life. She said tennis was a game you can play for life and make lifelong friends along the way. She played HLTA in Houston and with her Dickinson Team. She played at Windemere Racquet club into her 70s and always enjoyed entertaining her "tennis bunch".
She was a 22 year member of the Dickinson Weed'n Wish Garden Club. She loved a beautiful yard. Her house and surroundings were her canvas and she enjoyed sharing them with others.
Mom saw beauty and joy in everything.
She leaves to carry on - daughters Marijane Eubanks and Lary, Holly Powel and Davis, son LD Morrison IV and Dione, granddaughter Lawren Farley and Aaron, grandson LD Morrison V, great grandchildren Cannon, Caleb, Abby, Drew and Jake Farley, her lifelong friends Jacque Simmons and Joyce Louvier, and many, many others.
A celebration of her life will be held 12:00 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, TX.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Weed'n Wish Garden Club Attn: Dione P.O. Box 374, Bacliff, TX, 77518.
Special thanks to the Dr. Pavuluri and team who gave Mom such good care for many years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019
