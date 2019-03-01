|
|
MRS. CHARNELL HUNTER
1930-2019
Mrs. Charnell Hunter, 88., the owner of Hunters Liquor Store in the Sunnyside Community for many years along with her husband Mr. Archie Hunter Sr. She passed away on February 22, 2019. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 9-10:55 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Blueridge United Methodist Church. 2929 Reed Road in Houston, Texas 77051. Minister W. Bess Officiating. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens. Michael O. Davis in charge if funeral Arrangements.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019