Chase Randall Patton
1999-2020
Chase Randall Patton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, at the young age of 21. Chase was born on April 15, 1999 in Houston, Texas, to Tammy and Alan Patton and raised in Houston along with his two older brothers, Taylor and Zach.
Chase attended Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle, Memorial High School, and graduated from Idyllwild Boarding Arts School. He was a current junior at the Parsons School of Design in New York City.
Chase leaves behind his mother and dad, Tammy and Alan Patton, his brother Taylor Patton and sister in-law, Kati Patton, his brother Zach Patton and his best friend Brianna Vazquez, his grandparents Barbara and Chris Baumann and Betty Patton, and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Cloys Patton.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and with gratitude from the family, memorial contributions in Chase's name may be directed to Hope and Healing Center & Institute, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056; National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, c/o Vibrant Emotional Health, Attn: Development, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, NY 10004; Chapelwood Foundation, 11140 Greenbay St., Houston, TX 77024; or the charity of one's choice
.
Please visit Chase's online memorial tribute and obituary at https://everloved.com/life-of/chase-patton/
where memories and words of comfort may be shared electronically with his family.