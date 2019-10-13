|
|
Chelsea Nicole
Denenburg
1977-2019
Chelsea Nicole Denenburg, age 42, born October 10, 1977 to Victor and Sandi Denenburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
A funeral service celebrating Chelsea's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Dr., Houston, Texas, followed by a reception.
Chelsea will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019