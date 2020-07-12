Cherie V. Genge
1927-2020
Cherie Vernell Genge was born in Dallas, Texas, on the 11th of January 1927, and passed away in Houston on Sunday, the 5th of July 2020. She was 93 years of age.
She was the only child of Mr. and Mrs. F.F. Grimes of Alba, Texas. Cherie graduated from Tyler High School and The University of Texas in 1949. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Second Baptist Church, Blue Bird Circle, and the Houston Racquet Club.
Cherie is preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Genge; her son, John Grimes Genge; and her parents, Frank Ford and Ola Grimes. She is survived by her son, Robert Ford Genge.
The funeral service is to be conducted at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 13th of July, in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where West Yeary will officiate.
The interment will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.