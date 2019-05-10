Cheryl Annell Smith

1956-2019

Passed away May 6th at her home.

Cheryl was born in Houston in 1956, graduated from Memorial High School in 1974, the University of Houston in 1978 for her undergrad and the University of Houston Law School in 1981. She practiced law in the Houston area for 37 years and served as a Municipal Court Judge for the City of Houston.

She married Eric Lien in 1992 and lived in the memorial area where they raised their two children Sarah and Matthew.

She is survived by her mother and father – Judge Shearn Smith and wife Annell Smith, her two brothers Don and Ron Smith, her husband Eric Lien and their two children – Matthew & Sarah

A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Bellaire on Friday May 10th at 3pm, where she was baptized confirmed and sang in the choir.

Faith Lutheran is located at 4600 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, Tx 77401 Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary