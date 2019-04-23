|
|
Cheryl Ann Bain
1947-2019
Cheryl Ann Stevens Bain passed away on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W Pleasant Ridge Rd, Arlington. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Memorials: Donations may be made to Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation and Meals On Wheels.
She was born to loving parents, Madalyn Brashear Stevens and John William Stevens of Houston.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Stephanie.
Survivors: She is survived by her husband of over fifty years, Patrick Bain, children, Debbie Minardi and husband, Mike, of Mansfield; Angela Stillman and husband, Ty, of Bedford; and Jessica Bain of The Woodlands. Surviving grandchildren are Ray of Mansfield and Colt and Corbin of Bedford.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019