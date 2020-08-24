Cheryl Barnes Fritsche
1944-2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce that Cheryl Barnes Fritsche was called Home to our Lord on August 20, 2020. She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, including Bereavement Committee and LWML Night Circle. Defined by her steadfast faith in Christ and love for her family, she cherished her roots in the Houston Heights community and was an active member at the Houston Heritage Society. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alvin Fritsche. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Edna Mae Kaiser Barnes. Survivors include her children: Michael and Sue Fritsche, Kenneth and Lee Fritsche, Rev. Joel and Clarion Fritsche, and Erin and Mark Whitfield. Grand children: Joshua Hines, Zachary Fritsche, Jacob Fritsche (fiancee Kayla Hold), Michelle Fritsche, Alexandra Whitfield, Ian Whitfield, Viktor Fritsche, Sergei Fritsche, Andrei Fritsche and her sister and brother-in-law: Jan and Ed Nimtz. Visitation and service information on the Pat H. Foley website: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5000 W. Tidwell, Houston, TX 77091 or Lutheran High North, 1130 W. 34th St., Houston, TX 77018.