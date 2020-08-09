Cheryl Ann Kaziny1948-2020On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Cheryl Ann Kaziny, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 72 after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Her husband Daniel Joseph and her son Brent Daniel were at her side.Cheryl was born on June 2, 1948 on the Southside of Chicago to James Donald and Ruby June (Behen) Lamb. At age 11, her family moved to London, England where she attended the American School of London. At 16, her family moved back to Chicago, and Cheryl graduated from Glenbrook South High School in 1966. She went on to Northern Illinois University earning an undergraduate and a master's degree in teaching by 1972.In 1965, Cheryl was introduced to the man she would eventually marry by a classmate named Jennifer. While they had shared classes together, they did not date until the end of their senior year. Knowing neither had a date to senior prom, Jennifer suggested that Daniel ask Cheryl. Daniel asked her out first to see a movie, Darling, on April 29, and then to the prom. Five years later they were married, and in 1977 their son, Brent, was born. They lived happily, persevering together through the ups and downs that life laid out before them.Her first teaching position was at the Stratford School, a place for children with special needs, in Deerfield, Illinois. In 1979, she moved with her husband and son to Houston, Texas, and worked for a short time for a local owner of an architectural company, Larry Davis. Cheryl went on to work at Spring Branch Elementary School in Spring Branch Independent School District where she became a reading specialist and worked with students who needed the extra support she was able to provide. She retired from SBE in 2012 after 27 years. One day while she was out, a young man approached her and asked if she was Cheryl Kaziny, the reading teacher at Spring Branch Elementary. He thanked her for guiding him and let her know that her efforts had paid off. She had taught him to work hard, and he subsequently graduated from high school and earned a vocation he now enjoys. Throughout her entire career, Cheryl was always well regarded by her principals and teachers, co-workers who ultimately became a second family to her.Cheryl always had time for her family and friends, supporting them tirelessly. Most of all, she was always there for her son and husband and worked hard to make sure they received the attention needed to be successful. She never complained about the work in or out of the home that needed to be done. She loved the Canadian wilderness where she would go with her family to their cabin on Singapore Lake. She loved to fish and relax and was an avid reader.Cheryl fought her way through lymphoma, which was diagnosed in 2013. In 2019, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, another form of cancer which was secondary to her lymphoma treatment. She was a fighter to the very end. Through her diagnoses and her fight, she survived to see her son's wedding, the birth of both her grandchildren, as well as Olive's fifth and James's second birthdays. All are grateful for the time they shared with her, not just over the last few years during her battles with cancer, but throughout her entire life. She was the best wife, mom, Nana, and friend anyone could have asked for. Her kindness and compassion to those around her made them feel as though they were part of her family.In essence, she had the ability to connect a cord to each and every one of us. Even in her passing, we know it can never be cut. She will always be our Hero. She will be dearly missed.While Cheryl has passed away, she is not gone. She will always be a part of those she touched, now and forever: her warmth, smile, laughter, love, and most of all her incredible strength to fight the good fight. These memories will be cherished in the hearts of those she loved, and we will all remember the joy she brought to each and every one of us. She is not gone. She is just out of reach.Cheryl lived an incredible life to its fullest. The way she could reach people is the reason she will never be forgotten. Yes, sometimes someone searches their whole life and they don't fully realize what's next to them until it's gone. In the end after all, she was just a young woman standing in front of a young man asking her to love him always and forever.To paraphrase a line from a movie her family will always remember, all the things she's seen and done, all those moments will be lost in time like tears in rain. Her family and friends will never let this happen. Her husband along with everyone else whose life she impacted will dearly miss their "sweet girl."Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Jim, and her mother, June. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Daniel, her son, Brent, his wife, Susan and their two children, Olive and James. She also leaves behind her cousin and spiritual sister, Lynett Ball and her family. Due to the constraints of the current pandemic, a small private service will be held in her honor and a larger celebration of life will be planned for next year. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to The Spring Branch Education Foundation.