|
|
Chloie McFall
1922-2019
Chloie Marie Kennedy McFall, 97, of Houston, TX died peacefully at home on 6/30/19. Chloie was born 3/29/22 in Arkansas, and graduated from nursing school at Wesley Hospital in Oklahoma City. She married M.G. McFall. Together they raised three children, experienced several international, work related moves, making lifelong friends along the way.
Chloie was preceded in death by husband, Buddy; parents, T. A. Kennedy and Mary Kennedy; six brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include adult children and spouses, Terry and Colleen McFall, Mary McFall and Tom and Beth McFall, and numerous loving grand children and great grand children. Visitation will be Tuesday, 7/9/19, 6-8 p.m. at Earthman's Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet in Bellaire, TX. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on 7/10/19 at Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Fwy (I-10W), in Houston. Burial will be held on 7/13/19 at 10 am in Jasper, TX, at West Oaks Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch, or Shriners Hospital.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019