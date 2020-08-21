Dr. Chengde Wu
1930-2020
Wu, Dr. Cheng-de, 91, husband, father, doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, martial artist, passed away August 17, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Dr. Wu was born in Shanghai, China. When his childhood illnesses began to worry his parents, they sent their only child to build strength studying Traditional Chinese Martial Arts under China's Grandmaster, Wang Ziping. There, he grew strong, wise, and in love with the Grandmaster's daughter, Madam Wang Jurong. After a courtship of martial arts, competitions, and college, they were married in 1955. Madam Wang won the women's martial arts championship at the Seventh National Competition in 1946. In 1953, she was the National Competition women's gold medalist for barehand and weapons competition. For most of her life, Madam Wang was a professor at the Shanghai University of Sports teaching Wushu and archery. After his medical studies, Dr. Wu was named the director of the Traditional Medicine Department of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. He was also the Director of the Trauma and Orthopedics Department for Longhua Hospital in Shanghai. Even with his busy medical career, Dr. Wu continued to find time for coaching and judging regional and national Wushu competitions in China. He continued to coach the Wushu teams of his university and win competitions at the collegiate level in Shanghai. Dr. Wu was a committee member of the Chinese Wushu Association and the Vice-Chairman of the Wushu Research Institute in China. As a physician, Dr. Wu was Vice-Chairman and Director of the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Association. He was also a committee member of the Shanghai Rehabilitation Medicine Association and the Shanghai Sports Medicine Association. Together, Dr. Wu and Madam Wang raised their three daughters to be well-educated Chinese martial artists: Helen (Xiaorong) Wu, an instructor of Chinese martial arts at York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Grace (Xiaogao) Wu-Monnat, of the Grace Wu Kungfu School in Wichita, Kansas, and Lucy (Xiaoping) Wu of the Houston Taiji Kungfu Health Academy in Houston, Texas. In 1989, Dr. Wu and Madam Wang were invited by Houston martial artist, Master Jeff Bolt, to extend their teaching careers into North America, where they were reunited with their daughters. They continued to teach Traditional Chinese Martial Arts and Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Houston Taiji Kungfu Health Academy in Houston. Dr. Wu continued teaching classes in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Qi Gong, and treating patients with acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine. In addition to their teaching duties at the Houston Taiji Kungfu Health Academy, both Madam Wang and Dr. Wu offered seminars in Wushu, Taijiquan, Qi Gong, and Traditional Chinese Medicine throughout North America. Dr. Wu diligently served patients in China and North America for over 55 years. Dr. Wu is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Madam Wang Jurong. He is survived by his daughters: Helen Wu (Simon Hu) of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Grace Wu-Monnat (Dan Monnat) of Wichita, Kansas, and Lucy Wu of Houston, Texas. The family wishes to thank and commend Dr. Yi Zhou and her nurses for the excellent care and attention given to Dr. Wu and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with USAWKF 7710 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234 & KungFuMagazine.com
.