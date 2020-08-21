1/1
Dr. Chngde Wu
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chngde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Chengde Wu
1930-2020
Wu, Dr. Cheng-de, 91, husband, father, doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, martial artist, passed away August 17, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Dr. Wu was born in Shanghai, China. When his childhood illnesses began to worry his parents, they sent their only child to build strength studying Traditional Chinese Martial Arts under China's Grandmaster, Wang Ziping. There, he grew strong, wise, and in love with the Grandmaster's daughter, Madam Wang Jurong. After a courtship of martial arts, competitions, and college, they were married in 1955. Madam Wang won the women's martial arts championship at the Seventh National Competition in 1946. In 1953, she was the National Competition women's gold medalist for barehand and weapons competition. For most of her life, Madam Wang was a professor at the Shanghai University of Sports teaching Wushu and archery. After his medical studies, Dr. Wu was named the director of the Traditional Medicine Department of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. He was also the Director of the Trauma and Orthopedics Department for Longhua Hospital in Shanghai. Even with his busy medical career, Dr. Wu continued to find time for coaching and judging regional and national Wushu competitions in China. He continued to coach the Wushu teams of his university and win competitions at the collegiate level in Shanghai. Dr. Wu was a committee member of the Chinese Wushu Association and the Vice-Chairman of the Wushu Research Institute in China. As a physician, Dr. Wu was Vice-Chairman and Director of the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Association. He was also a committee member of the Shanghai Rehabilitation Medicine Association and the Shanghai Sports Medicine Association. Together, Dr. Wu and Madam Wang raised their three daughters to be well-educated Chinese martial artists: Helen (Xiaorong) Wu, an instructor of Chinese martial arts at York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Grace (Xiaogao) Wu-Monnat, of the Grace Wu Kungfu School in Wichita, Kansas, and Lucy (Xiaoping) Wu of the Houston Taiji Kungfu Health Academy in Houston, Texas. In 1989, Dr. Wu and Madam Wang were invited by Houston martial artist, Master Jeff Bolt, to extend their teaching careers into North America, where they were reunited with their daughters. They continued to teach Traditional Chinese Martial Arts and Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Houston Taiji Kungfu Health Academy in Houston. Dr. Wu continued teaching classes in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Qi Gong, and treating patients with acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine. In addition to their teaching duties at the Houston Taiji Kungfu Health Academy, both Madam Wang and Dr. Wu offered seminars in Wushu, Taijiquan, Qi Gong, and Traditional Chinese Medicine throughout North America. Dr. Wu diligently served patients in China and North America for over 55 years. Dr. Wu is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Madam Wang Jurong. He is survived by his daughters: Helen Wu (Simon Hu) of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Grace Wu-Monnat (Dan Monnat) of Wichita, Kansas, and Lucy Wu of Houston, Texas. The family wishes to thank and commend Dr. Yi Zhou and her nurses for the excellent care and attention given to Dr. Wu and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with USAWKF 7710 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234 & KungFuMagazine.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winford Funeral Home
8514 Tybor Dr
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 771-9999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved