Chris Kelly
1954-2020
We lost dear friend and family member Chris Kelly on June 2, 2020. Chris, a Houston-based journalist with over 30 years of experience as a filmmaker, television news reporter, program host, and social activist was unwavering in her support of the people, places, and causes she loved.
Chris spent seven years as a founding contributing editor for Condé Nast Traveler, traversing the globe writing features and breaking travel news. Closer to home, she served as Editor-in-Chief at Ultra Magazine, the 1980s Texas society bible owned by legendary apartment developer Harold Farb; then at Houston Metropolitan Magazine, the early 90s go-to lifestyle magazine; and later at POLO Magazine, an international lifestyle publication.
Her work as a freelance writer included articles for GQ, Texas Monthly, The New York Times, Traveler Overseas, Houston CityBook, and HOUSTON magazine, where she served as Senior Contributing Editor for nearly a decade.
Chris Kelly will be remembered as a fearless, documentary filmmaker who never shied away from controversy. In her film Black Sky, White Eagle, she exposed industrial pollution in rural Oklahoma. Bringing important attention to an area carbon black plant allegedly spoiling the environment of local Native Americans, who were subsequently awarded a ten and a half million dollar settlement, in part due to her coverage of the story.
Another Chris Kelly film, Clearwater, One Woman's Prayer – an hour-long documentary for PBS about the global water crisis – was awarded the top prize for documentary filmmaking at FotoFest 2004, with a special screening and awards ceremony held at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
Chris also produced and directed the documentary Lines for PBS on the renowned calligraphist, Brody Neuschwander, who lives and works in Bruges, Belgium.
Chris dove head-first into all her projects, but George H.W. Bush – the documentary she produced and directed for the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas – was among her favorites. She spent the better part of a summer in Kennebunkport, Maine, visiting with President and Mrs. Bush as they watched their grandchildren play and talked about their lives, dreams, losses, achievements, and their hope for a united America. She was struck by their sense of humor, their dignity, and, above all, their impeccable manners, which she regarded as "decidedly presidential."
On September 11, 2001, Chris Kelly was on the ground in New York City, where she reported live from near Ground Zero for the Fox Network as 9/11 erupted around her.
Chris Kelly's freelance work includes biographical writing for Henry Cisneros, American politician and businessman; and Charles Miller, founder and chair of The Center for the Study of Community at Sol y Sombra – his home and de facto think tank in Santa Fe, New Mexico that served as a frequent meeting place for political leaders, philosophers, scientists, and citizen activists (among them, Chris Kelly herself).
She spent the last year working with legendary residential real estate queen Martha Turner, recording and writing the memoirs of her life and storied journey as Houston's most glamorous real estate mogul in a yet to be named autobiography to be published later this year.
Born Chris Ann Kelly in Wichita Falls, Texas, to friends and family, she was just Chris ¬¬— Aunt Chris, Mom, Queen of the Swans. It was evident from an early age that there was something magical about Chris. One of seven girl cousins growing up, she was the family entertainer, creating happiness with her plays and comedy performances, always enchanting people, whether riding in horse shows or playing the role of Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Chris was the star.
She loved a good story more than anything and she listened like no other. Generous to a fault, with a great sense of humor, she encouraged all of us to pursue our passions. Always on the frontline cheering us on, always researching ideas for our projects, always calling just the right people to ensure our success. Her family and friends will miss her very much.
But the one who will miss her most of all is her darling son Jimmy. James Foster Andrews III was her ultimate love, pride and joy. Her devotion to him was unwavering—Jimmy will continue to be loved by all around him, including his mother, who will be with him forever in spirit.
Chris Kelly is survived by her son, James Foster Andrews III of Georgetown TX; his father, Jim Andrews of Houston, TX; her sister, Connie Rose of Houston, TX; nephew Frank Rose and wife Kara Duval of Santa Fe, NM; three cousins: Kathy Chambers of Cypress, TX; Janet Hartwig of Albuquerque, NM; and Maria McBee of Dallas TX; all the Kelly cousins, as well as her community of extended family and loyal friends.
Please consider a donation in Chris's memory to the Rothko Chapel or to a charity of your choice.
