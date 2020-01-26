|
Christian Restrepo MD
1940-2020
Christian Restrepo MD died on January 21st, 2020, in Medellin, Colombia, his birthplace,age of 79, of heart failure. A psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, Dr Restrepo also retained interest in competitive sports, completing more than 100 marathons and 9 Ironman Triathlons.
Survived by, daughter Helena Stevens, of Ocracoke, NC, two sisters, two brothers, grandchildren, Russell and Christian Stevens, of Ocracoke, NC, ex wife Margo Kaliner Wilson, also a Houston psychiatrist, and step daughters Kirsten Coco and Michelle Erdman.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020