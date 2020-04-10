Home

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Christina Hinds


1958 - 2020
Christina Hinds Obituary
Christina Marie Hinds
1958-2020
Tina Hinds died peacefully on March 30 in Houston Tx after a long
struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born December 31, 1958 in
Houston and was a graduate of Brazos High School and Southwest
Texas State. She lived much of her adult life in Austin where she
worked as a graphic designer. She is predeceased by her parents
Edward and Dorothy Hinds, her brother Jim Hinds, sister-in-law
Janice Hinds and her beloved 4-legged companion Max. She is
survived by her sister Suzanne Donnelly, her brother and sister-in-law
Bill and Lisa Hinds, her nephews Dan and Doug Donnelly, Mark Hinds
and Sam Hinds and her nieces Kimberly Dorcheus, Hannah and
Grace Hinds. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020
