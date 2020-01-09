|
Christina Rolland Lehane
1940-2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Christina Rolland Lehane went to her eternal home on December 31, 2019, after fighting pneumonia complicated by Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born in New York, New York on April 24, 1940, Tina lived in Greenwich, Connecticut before moving to Rye, New York as a teenager.
In her sophomore year of high school, she met Dan, the man who would be the love of her life. Dan and Tina married on September 1, 1962. The two enjoyed 56 years of marriage full of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Tina enjoyed many hobbies throughout childhood and into her young adult years including playing the flute and women's basketball. Hearing Tina's tales from playing varsity basketball at the University of Connecticut remains a family favorite. Before she started a family, Tina worked as a flight attendant with Trans World Airlines where her love for travel and discovery only deepened. Well-traveled, Tina especially loved the rich history and culture of Italy and Spain and cherished her time at the beach, searching for sand dollars and watching the seagulls fly by.
When it came to family, nothing was "too much work" for Tina. Whether it was big family dinners or hosting her annual Camp Grandma, Tina put her heart and soul into her family who loved her dearly.
When Tina wasn't busy planning exciting experiences for her family, you could find her deep in a book, involved with her community in Bible Study Fellowship, or playing bridge at one of the two bridge clubs she participated in until her last days. Tina's passion for the arts spilled over into her family—she and Dan were both avid fans and supporters of the Houston Symphony. It was her membership on a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo committee that inspired her husband's 35+ years of involvement with the organization. Dan and Tina gave immeasurable time and resources to the HLSR and the Houston Symphony throughout their lives including an HLSR scholarship for the Houston Symphony. They also set up a $50,000 challenge grant, given each year to the Houston Symphony to help fund their Discovery Concert Series introducing musical education to elementary school children in the Greater Houston area.
Tina's deep love for family will not be forgotten, rather passed on to future generations as her family continues to grow. She not only loved to learn about and experience the world, but she also passed that passion onto her children and grandchildren. The many sunny days and cool nights spent with the family gathered at the Ranch will be cherished memories and traditions that keep Tina's legacy alive for years to come.
Tina is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Daniel Edward Lehane III and infant son David Rolland Lehane. She is survived by daughter Lisa Baltzell, her husband Kent, and their children: Nicole and Aaron Goodman. Casey and Dana Baltzell, son Tripp and daughter Emma. Brittany Baltzell. Caitlin and Jonathan Toth. Her son Daniel E. Lehane IV, his wife Jennifer, and their children Meg, Anna, Rachel, and Thomas. Her son Michael Lehane, his wife Cheryl, and their children Connor, Kelsey, and Carson. Her son Sean Lehane, his wife Kristi, and their children Mason and Landon.
Services to honor Tina's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 10th at the Chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020