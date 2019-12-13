Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Loftis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Aleman Loftis


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Aleman Loftis Obituary
Christine Loftis
1964-2019
We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved mother, Christine Loftis, has come home from her last party here on earth and moved on to her next adventure. We miss her so much already. She was preceded in death by her father, Ben Aleman, and her brothers, Frank and David Aleman. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Aleman, her sister, Dina Hansen, and her extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 with Recitation of Holy Rosary and Eulogies beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, our mom requested that donations be made to the Boston Terrier Rescue. We would also like to recognize Christopher House her hospice providers, who were exceptionally attentive and gracious assisting her transition in those final hours. She would have welcomed any donations to them as well.
Mom, we love you and will keep you in our hearts always until we join you in the next life.
Vera and Vance
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -