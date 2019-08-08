|
|
Christine Goedecke
1932-2019
Christine Goedecke, 87 passed away Tuesday 8/6/19 at home in the care and presence of her loving family.
Christine is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Albert J. Goedecke, daughter Terry E. Maynard,
parents, Bessie Olive and William F. Halley, Sr.
Christine is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Goedecke, Cindy Silk and husband, Ron, Debbie Adams and husband Frank. Brother, William F. Halley, Jr. Grandchildren, JJ, Stacy, Rachael, Jamie, Jessica, David, Jennifer and 11 Great grandchildren.
Christine and Albert were life time residents of Spring, Texas, and active members of Spring Woods United Methodist Church.
Christine loved skiing, working in her yard tending her flowers, attending Spring Woods UMC social and volunteer activities. She was known for her generosity and caring nature to people in all walks of life. She cherished her time with family and friends.
She will live for eternity in the hearts of those who loved her.
Viewing: Friday,
August 9, 2019
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home
1400W. Main St.
Tomball, TX 77375
Services: 10:00 AM
Saturday August 10, 2019
Spring Woods United
Methodist Church
1711 Cypress Creek Pkwy,
Houston, TX 77090
In lieu of flowers
contributions may be
made to:
In Memory of
Christine Goedecke
MD Anderson
Cancer Center
P. O. Box 4486
Houston, TX 77210-4486
or
www.mdanderson.org/gifts
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019