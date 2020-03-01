Home

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
1801 Sage Road
Houston, TX
Christine Imber


1914 - 2020
Christine Imber Obituary
Christine Flanagan Imber
1914-2020
Christine Flanagan Imber was born in Port Arthur, Texas January 10, 1914 and died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the rosary beginning at 7:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston, Texas 77056 with a private burial to follow in the afternoon.
Full obituary to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
