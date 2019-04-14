Sister Christine Marie Serrano, CCVI

1927-2019

Sister Christine Marie Serrano, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, entered eternal life on Saturday, April 13, 2019. May she enjoy Eternal Life with the Risen Lord.

Sister Christine Marie was born in Texas City, Texas, to Camilo E. and Prisca (Jaso) Serrano in 1927 and named Maria Christina. On December 11, 1949, she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Houston, Texas, at Villa de Matel. Sister made Perpetual Profession of Vows to God on August 15, 1957 at the Villa also.

Upon completing her professional degree in business administration, Sr. Christine Marie ministered first in the admitting office at St. Joseph Infirmary, Houston and then as an accountant at St. Mary Hospital, Galveston for 15 yrs; St. Anthony Center for the elderly, CCVI Hospital Services, St. Joseph Hospital, and Villa de Matel, all of Houston; and then hospital treasurer at St. Mary Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas. For most of her life Sister coped with a debilitating muscular infirmity. Her witness of God-given fortitude, perseverance, and peace inspired those around her. She carried her "cross" daily through the power of Jesus Christ whom she loved with her whole heart and soul, and her neighbor as herself. May her life now be one without any burdens.

Sr. Christine Marie is survived by her brother, Henry and three more brothers and their wives: Charles and Connie, Jimmy and Anita, Anthony and Lucy. Her family included two sisters: Mrs. C.M. (Irene) Coffey, Jr. (deceased) and Mrs. Annie Olivarez (deceased); many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, two Goddaughters, and cousins.

We wish to extend our thanks to the nursing staff and all who cared for Sister over the years at St. Placidus Convent.

Sr. Christine Marie's body will be received at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St, Houston, Texas, at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, April 15, 2019, followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The Rite of Committal will follow at Villa de Matel Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary