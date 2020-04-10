Home

Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Christine McCluskey


1939 - 2020
Christine McCluskey Obituary
Christine Linda McCluskey
1939-2020
On April 8, 2020 Christine Linda McCluskey a long-time Houston resident passed away peacefully in her sleep. Christine was born in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to America with her husband Bert and her two young children. Christine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. After devotedly raising her family, Christine enthusiastically volunteered at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital for over 20 years.
Christine is survived by her husband of 58 years Bert; son, David, his wife Carrie, and grandson Duncan and granddaughter Geri; her son-in-law Eric Sutherland and granddaughter Alexandra Sutherland. Christine was predeceased in death by her daughter Kirsty Sutherland.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020
