Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
5531 Beechnut St.
Houston, TX
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 Highland Drive
Mill Creek, UT
1952 - 2019
Christine Seeley Obituary
Christine Smith Seeley
1952-2019
Christine Smith Seeley passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born August 23, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on November 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5531 Beechnut St., Houston, TX, 77096. Christine will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Mill Creek, Utah on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019
