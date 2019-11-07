|
|
Christine Smith Seeley
1952-2019
Christine Smith Seeley passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born August 23, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on November 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5531 Beechnut St., Houston, TX, 77096. Christine will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Mill Creek, Utah on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019