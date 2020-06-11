Christine Wooldridge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Wooldridge
1937-2020
Christine Wooldridge, expired (Wednesday) June 3, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-9:55a.m on (Friday) June 12, 2020. Funeral Service (Friday) June 12, 2020 at 10:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place at Mt. Hebron M.B.C, 7817 Calhoun Rd. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Pastor Max Miller, Officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Mt. Hebron M.B.C
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mt. Hebron M.B.C
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved