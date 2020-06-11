Christine Wooldridge
1937-2020
Christine Wooldridge, expired (Wednesday) June 3, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-9:55a.m on (Friday) June 12, 2020. Funeral Service (Friday) June 12, 2020 at 10:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place at Mt. Hebron M.B.C, 7817 Calhoun Rd. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Pastor Max Miller, Officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.