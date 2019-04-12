|
Christo Henry Dikoff
1930-2019
Christo Henry Dikoff died on April 5th, at age 89. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was born January 23, 1930 in Strasbourg, France. He is survived by his wife Julie, daughter Julianna husband Don, son Peter, and grandchildren Ryan his wife Jazmin, Shelby and his sisters Lilian and Nina. From his professional life as a geophysicist engineer, he was dearly loved by everyone. He spent many years donating his time to Junior Achievement program he taught finance to the schools and received many awards for his accomplishments. Celebration of life will follow and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019