1/1
Christopher Banda
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTOPHER "PITO" BANDA
1982-2020
With a heart of gold and a smile from cheek to cheek, he enjoyed life with great happiness and love. Humbly persevering through all life's challenges and constantly striving for better and better, he is survived by his wife Marivel Gonzalez and 3 children, Christopher Banda Jr, Jose Mario Banda, and I'lianna Jazelle Banda. A person who is truly one of a kind with a generous soul, he will be extremely missed by many family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compean Funeral Home
2102 Broadway Blvd.
Houston, TX 77012
(713) 924-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Compean Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved