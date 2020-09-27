CHRISTOPHER "PITO" BANDA

1982-2020

With a heart of gold and a smile from cheek to cheek, he enjoyed life with great happiness and love. Humbly persevering through all life's challenges and constantly striving for better and better, he is survived by his wife Marivel Gonzalez and 3 children, Christopher Banda Jr, Jose Mario Banda, and I'lianna Jazelle Banda. A person who is truly one of a kind with a generous soul, he will be extremely missed by many family and friends.



