James Crowder Funeral Home
851 FM 517 Road West
Dickinson, TX 77539
(281) 337-1515
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Crowder Funeral Home
851 FM 517 Road West
Dickinson, TX 77539
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
James Crowder Funeral Home
851 FM 517 Road West
Dickinson, TX 77539
1990 - 2019
Christopher Corder Obituary
Christopher Leroy Corder
1990-2019
Christopher Leroy Corder, 29, of San Leon, passed away December 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Chris was born April 18, 1990 to Laurie Lynette and James Greg Corder in Houston. He will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, and brother James Corder, Jr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Carly Corder, Grace Corder, and Bailey Davis; his son Wesley Davis; sister Brooke Corder and her partner Randy Carr; brothers Johnny Corder and wife Ashley, and Joseph Corder and wife Faith; nieces Brooklyn Carr, Bridgett Bowden, Kaylee Bowden, Paislee Corder, and Ellie Corder; nephew Kayden Corder; and numerous other family, loved ones, and friends.
In his honor, a visitation will be held 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. A celebration of his life will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson with interment following at San Leon Cemetery, San Leon, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
