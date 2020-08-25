1/1
Christopher Hoffart
1933 - 2020
Christopher J. Hoffart
1933-2020
Christopher J. Hoffart, 87, of Houston, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 pm Tuesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90 S, in Anderson, TX. A parish rosary will follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The rite of committal will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Trey Barnett Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Cindy Rudy, 11114 Lake Whitney Dr., Temple, TX 76502. You are invited to sign the guest book and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church,
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
August 24, 2020
I really enjoyed the time Lavail and I lived next to their country home off FM 2562. They were great neighbors and friends. Love and prayers for all the family.
Betty Lott
Neighbor
