Christopher J. Hoffart
1933-2020
Christopher J. Hoffart, 87, of Houston, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 pm Tuesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90 S, in Anderson, TX. A parish rosary will follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The rite of committal will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Trey Barnett Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Cindy Rudy, 11114 Lake Whitney Dr., Temple, TX 76502.
.