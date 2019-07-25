Christopher Columbus Kraft

1924-2019

Christopher Columbus Kraft, Jr. died at his home in Clear Lake City, Texas on Monday, July 22, 2019. Chris was born in Phoebus, Virginia on February 28, 1924. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1941, and Virginia Tech in 1944.

Beginning his career as an aeronautical engineer, Chris rose to become one of the world's most highly recognized and decorated aerospace executives. He achieved this because of his commitment and dedication to the mission, his relationship with people at all levels (from Presidents and Royalty to interns) and his leadership. Chris also used these same characteristics to contribute to the success of other industries such as medical and energy.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher Columbus Kraft, Sr. and Vanda Suddreth Kraft, and granddaughter, Stella Blue Kraft.

Chris is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Anne; his son Gordon Turnbull Kraft (Robin) and their son, Christopher R. Kraft; his daughter Kristi-Anne DuPont (Glenn) and their sons Colin and Steven DuPont; six great grandchildren and one great grandson.

Chris attended Immanuel Episcopal Church in Phoebus, Virginia, where he and Betty Anne were married in 1950. Chris was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Nassau Bay, Texas, where a private family service well be held, officiated by the Rev. Mike Stone and the Rev. Jenny Scott.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Capitol Fund Drive, at 18300 Upper Bay Rd., Houston, TX 77058; or to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, 651 Danville Dr., Suite 101, Orlando, FL 32825. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 25, 2019