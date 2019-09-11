|
Christopher Walter Liming
1971-2019
Christopher Walter Liming March 1, 1971 - August 27, 2019
Christopher W. Liming of Missouri City,Texas passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 48 years old. He was born March 1, 1971 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Christopher passed after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer.
At his request no service will be held.
A Celebration of Christopher's Life is being planned for a future date.
Christopher is preceded in death by his mother Sharon L Johnson of Montgomery Tx.
He is survived by his Life Partner William Fountain, brother Stephen Liming, and half brother Daniel Johnson.
Christopher graduated from Langham Creek High School in 1989. After High school He began his professional career as a paramedic, however diving was his passion and began working as a safety officer offshore. He was quickly certified as a deep sea welder/diver and worked mainly in the Gulf of Mexico.
His stories and experiences was something he truly enjoyed sharing.
Christopher's talent, craftsmanship, and artistry was evident in everything he tackled. His greatest accomplishment in life is a skilled textile and Leather Artisan. When you see his leatherwork being proudly worn, hear the accolades for quality and style you just knew it was something special to Christopher and his clientele.
Christopher's gardens around the house was his true getaway and solstice from the challenges of fighting and living with terminal cancer. He would spend time daily tending to the vegetable gardens and flower beds while always wearing his favorite straw hat and boots. There always seemed to be a platter of freshly picked fruit, vegetables and flower bouquet's with a meal being cooked from the gardens bounty.
Christopher's artwork, paper-arts, leather crafting, quilting, gardening the way he cooked a meal... everything he approached was done with attention to detail rarely seen or accomplished.
A heartfelt gratitude to the team and staff at Lazarus House , Houston.
Christopher truly appreciated his time at Lazarus House.
In lieu of flowers , donations are being accepted in Christopher's name to M.D. Anderson Head & Neck Cancer Center. Contact 800-525-5841 or www.mdanderson.org\gifts to make your donation today.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019