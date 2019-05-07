Scott Paris

1957-2019

Christopher Scott Paris, age 61 of Conroe, Texas passed away April 29, 2019.

Scott was born in Glendale, California on September 2, 1957. He was married to Jaycie Ann Gandy Paris on October 11, 1980.

Scott's lifetime career was dedicated to quality inspection and third party surveillance of Oil Country Tubular Connections in the oil and gas industry. He was the owner of Paris Tubular Services and contracted his expertise out to major oil and gas companies.

Scott placed his family first while maintaining his passion for music, art, poetry, reading & traveling the world. He not only enjoyed listening to The Beatles music, he was an avid collector of Beatles memorabilia. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Conroe, was an enthusiast for playing his guitar, which he frequently played at his church and by special request. He was also a writer of music, poetry and quite the artist. In his younger days he loved to surf during his world travels and rode bulls in rodeo competitions.

He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Eugene Paris, his mother Lilybeth Bricker Paris, his brother Stephen Douglas Paris, his sister Rebecca Lynne Paris Moore Lewis, Brother -In-Law George Lewis and his brother-in-Law John Allen Gandy.

Scott is survived by his wife Jaycie Ann Gandy Paris of the home, Son Christopher John Paris and Wife Christi of Spring Texas, Son Jarrod Allen Paris and Wife Adrian of Conroe, Texas, Grandson Christopher Parker Paris, Granddaughter Patricia Lois Paris, Granddaughter June Lily Paris, Niece Stephanie Moore Darden and Husband James of Spring, Texas, Great- Nephew Lane Darden of Spring, Texas, Nephew Timothy Moore and wife Charee of Dallas, Texas, Nephew Anthony Lewis of Spring, Texas, Nephew Brian Paris of Bakersfield, California, Great-Nephew Trevor Paris of Bakersfield, California, Cousin Greg Colvin of La Canada, California, Cousin Tim Paris of Van Nuys, California, Cousin Lori Paris of Van Nuys, California, Aunt Carolyn Staley Cheatham of Decatur, Texas and In-Laws John and Patricia Gandy of Conroe, Texas.

Arrangements include a visitation from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and a 2:00 PM service at the Forest Park Funeral Home in The Woodlands, Texas on Thursday May 9, 2019.

Those wishing to honor Scott are encouraged to donate in his name to MD Anderson, or the .