Christopher Simmons
1980 - 2020
Christopher Alan
Simmons
1980-2020
Christopher Alan Simmons, 39, a resident of Wallis, TX formerly of Pearland, TX passed away unexpectedly on May 04, 2020 in Bacliff, TX. Christopher was born in Houston, TX on October 22, 1980 and was raised of the Catholic Faith. He proudly worked for Vulcan Materials.
Christopher was a dedicated husband, father and son who lived life to the fullest. In his time away from work he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, fishing and hunting. His legacy is one that extends itself to kindness and compassion for all he knew. His unwavering commitment to his family was like no other and his generosity to all was remarkable. The love he shared will never be forgotten.
Christopher leaves behind his wife Rebecca Simmons; daughter, Hollie Simmons; sons: Zachary Simmons, Coltin Simmons and Brooks Simmons; mother, Cheryl Simmons and father, Douglas Simmons; sisters: Amber Tuberville and Laurie Butler; aunts: Celia Milner, husband Barry and Cindy Wilkinson; nieces: Kaitlynn Chamberlain, Kyleigh Pratt, Kourtney Simmons and Kassidy Simmons; nephews: Kyle Butler and Ryan Butler, Clayton Wilkinson and Cory Wilkinson. Christopher was blessed with a large family of many others whom he loved dearly.
There will be a visitation held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 09, 2020 followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77581. Due to Covid-19 the service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/Fxo_t6r7QTw.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Simmons honor to Texas Parks and Wildlife – specifically Hunter Education and Youth Hunting Program.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Crowder Funeral Home
MAY
9
Service
12:00 AM
Crowder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 412-3000
May 9, 2020
To mom and dad you did an amazing job raising such a great young man. To his sisters, wife, children, cousins you have so many precious memories to hold on to. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Angela Friend
Family
May 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rhonda Mize
