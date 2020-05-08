Christopher Alan
Simmons
1980-2020
Christopher Alan Simmons, 39, a resident of Wallis, TX formerly of Pearland, TX passed away unexpectedly on May 04, 2020 in Bacliff, TX. Christopher was born in Houston, TX on October 22, 1980 and was raised of the Catholic Faith. He proudly worked for Vulcan Materials.
Christopher was a dedicated husband, father and son who lived life to the fullest. In his time away from work he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, fishing and hunting. His legacy is one that extends itself to kindness and compassion for all he knew. His unwavering commitment to his family was like no other and his generosity to all was remarkable. The love he shared will never be forgotten.
Christopher leaves behind his wife Rebecca Simmons; daughter, Hollie Simmons; sons: Zachary Simmons, Coltin Simmons and Brooks Simmons; mother, Cheryl Simmons and father, Douglas Simmons; sisters: Amber Tuberville and Laurie Butler; aunts: Celia Milner, husband Barry and Cindy Wilkinson; nieces: Kaitlynn Chamberlain, Kyleigh Pratt, Kourtney Simmons and Kassidy Simmons; nephews: Kyle Butler and Ryan Butler, Clayton Wilkinson and Cory Wilkinson. Christopher was blessed with a large family of many others whom he loved dearly.
There will be a visitation held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 09, 2020 followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77581. Due to Covid-19 the service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/Fxo_t6r7QTw.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Simmons honor to Texas Parks and Wildlife – specifically Hunter Education and Youth Hunting Program.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.