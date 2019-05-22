Christy Gessner Costa

1947-2019

Christy Gessner Costa, 71, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on May 16, 2019.

Christy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph P. Costa Jr., daughter Marya Costa Minter, husband Lonnie Minter and grandson, Myles Joseph Minter, also of Houston. Her loving sister, Laura Guillory, husband Edward Guillory, nephew Keegan Guillory, niece Siobhan Scoggins, husband Kevin Scoggins of California. Close friends; Stoney Allen of Palestine, Texas and John Porter, of Houston, both whom she considered family. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Gessner and sister Virginia Gessner of California..

Christy was born in Richmond California, November 14, 1947. She had a radiant personality and was blessed with the "the gift of gab" and proud of her Irish heritage.

Christy was a talented artist and intensely creative. She was a passionate cook to the delight of all her family and friends.

She moved to Houston in 1977 with her husband and daughter. In the early 80's, she completed her Montessori training and became a teacher. She absolutely loved working with children. She also was a mentor to many others who aspired to teach Montessori encouraging them, as well as helping some with their studies.

Her real love in life was being a grandmother to Myles and spent as much time with him as possible.

She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

At Christy's request, a small family service will be held later this year.