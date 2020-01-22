|
Cindy Anne
Butterworth
1958-2019
Cindy leaves this world on a rainbow of vibrant color. A lady gifted with creativity, Cindy, 61, of Missouri City, TX., born October 31, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio, preceded in death by her parents, James and Kathy Cervenka, passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2019. Cindy battled ovarian cancer the best way she knew, living each day strong and positive, believing tomorrow will be another blessing when it comes. She enjoyed taking care of beloved and devoted husband of 37 years, Brian, and her sweet and endearing son Michael. A lady of style and grace she made those in her journey in life feel special and loved, from handcrafted liquors, homemade marshmallows and hot chocolate, from Oreo truffles to elegant dinners fit for a king, along with festive pool parties. Her patience and love were shared with all who knew her. Never to be forgotten, as she created wonderful memories for all of us; she leaves daughter-in-law Holly Butterworth, brother James Cervenka Jr., sister Mary Kay Cervenka, in-laws Joel Butterworth (Anna) of Sonoma, CA., Nan Butterworth (Alan Yasser) of Oakland, CA., an Aunt and Uncle and cousins spread across the US, along with many dear friends. Cindy will be dearly missed, as she genuinely made everyone feel special, and welcomed them into her home.
A celebration of life will be held at Quail Valley City Centre, 2880 La Quinta Drive, Missouri City, TX. 77459 on Sunday, January 26, 2020 to be held at 3:00 PM, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Cindy's honor to Quail Valley Proud to: The Cindy Butterworth Scholarship Fund, c/o Quail Valley Proud, 6140 Highway 6 South #62, Missouri City, TX. 77459, or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020