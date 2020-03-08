|
Ciro S. Lampasas, III
1933-2020
Ciro S. Lampasas, III, 86, of Houston passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Thursday, March 5, 2020. Ciro, a native Houstonian was born October 5, 1933 to Ciro S. Lampasas, II and Margaret Mandola Lampasas. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Abdo Lampasas; his son, Ciro A. Lampasas & wife Kimberly; his grandchildren, Laurel Ann Lampasas Carroll & husband Aubrey, Ciro A. Lampasas, Jr., Chloe D. Lampasas; his brother, Vincent "Punchie" Lampasas & wife Jean as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Ciro attended St. Thomas High School and Texas A&M University. He met and married the love of his life, Ann Abdo in 1958 at Annunciation Catholic Church. He spent his career in the restaurant and food service industries. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing and playing cards and golf at Pine Forest Country Club. He was also a faithful member of The Sacred Heart Society, The 20 Club & His Disciples Cooking Ministry. Ciro was a wonderful entertainer with a sharp wit and great sense of humor, who was always ready to feed you, and make you feel like part of his family. He is dearly loved by those who know him and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Tonya Speer, the staff at The Farrington at Tanglewood and all his friends and family for the gift of keeping him well to make sure he made it to his granddaughter's, Laurel Ann, wedding.
In lieu of flowers, please extend your thoughts in a form of donation to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, alzfdn.org.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr., Houston, TX 77024. A reception will follow Holy Mass in the Community Center at church. Ciro will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery following the reception. Pallbearers include Johnny Carrabba, Sam Giammalva, Vincent Lampasas Jr., Dominic Barzilla, Damian Mandola, Ciro Lampasas Jr., Aubrey Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers include Solomon Abdo, Tim Kelley, Tony Lampasas, Larry Astolfo, John Storenski, Vincent Mandola (Nino), Tony Mandola, Rocco Vallone (in absence), Christopher Abdo (in absence), Tony Giammalva (in absence). Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020