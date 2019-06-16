Claire Ilene Freedman Lober

1923-2019

Claire Ilene (Freedman) Lober, born on the 3rd of July 1923, passed away on Tuesday, the 21st of May 2019.

Her passions were her family, her husband Bob's business, her faith in Christian Science, her alma mater, Wellesley College, her children's grammar, all things floral and the Houston Astros.

Claire was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was a graduate of Packer Collegiate Institute and Wellesley College where she majored in English and Art History. For over 40 years, flowers and floral design were her special interest. She was a Master Judge, a Member of the Houston Area Judges Council, and a Master Gardener. At various times, she held the following offices: President, Houston Federation of Garden Clubs, President, Far Corners Garden Study Club and President, Piney Point Garden Club. She was a Lifetime Member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc. Claire also served a term as the President of the Wellesley Club of Houston.

Claire is survived by her children, James Lober and wife, Melinda, Margaret Sweeney and husband Peyton and Susan Parent; grandchildren, Amy Alton and husband David, David Lober and wife Mackenzie and Robert and Nathan Parent, Courtney Holcomb, and husband, Peter and Eric Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Ephraim Lober, Camden and Graham Holcomb; niece and nephews, Jeanne Friedman, Edward Friedman, Bill Lober and wife Christie and Doug Lober and wife Ann. She is also survived by her loving brother-in-law and sister- in-law, Jim and Lois Lober. Claire also considered (as did we all) Werner Bussman, our high school foreign exchange student, a son, brother and member of the family. Claire was predeceased by her husband, Robert Toch Lober, and son, Thomas Robert Lober.

The family is especially grateful for the love and care Lillian Williams showed to Claire and her family over many years. We also recognize the care and attention Claire received by the staff and caregivers during her time at The Buckingham.

Following cremation, Claire will be interred in Westchester County, New York, aside her husband, Bob.

A celebration of her life is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 18th of June, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in her name may be directed toward the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 1005 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77005; and to the Galveston Bay Foundation, 1100 Hercules Ave., # 200, Houston, TX 77058.

Please visit Mrs. Lober's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary