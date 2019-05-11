Claire Stephen Owens Walters

1944-2019

Stevie Walters was a beautiful, witty, intelligent woman. She was a very successful business woman and a feminist before feminism was popular. She was a firecracker who never hesitated to speak her mind. Claire Stephen Owens Walters was born July 4th, 1944 to Lucille Stephens Owens and Clarence T. Owens in Atmore, Alabama and raised in Mobile. She lived most of her life in Houston, Texas where she died May 2nd.

After graduating from Murphy High School in Mobile she attended Brenau college. Then she graduated from the University of Georgia with a business degree. She worked in Human Resources at William H. Mercer in Houston and later freelanced. Fiercely loyal to those she loved, she will be greatly missed by her friends and family including her husband, Richard Harrington, sisters Nita Bakay and Rita Pelot, nephew Chris Bakay and nieces Michelle Bakay, Paige Pelot and Sarah Thomasson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, David Bakay (1996).

Stevie's life will be celebrated on Monday May 13th 1:00- 3:00 at the Bradshaw Carter Funeral home in Houston. As one friend said, "Stevie was a force to be reckoned with." Published in Houston Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary