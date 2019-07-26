|
Clara T. Gutierrez
1927-2019
Clara Trevino Gutierrez passed way peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Born on January 27, 1927 in Houston, Texas, she was an eighth generation Texan descended from the original land grantees of the Concepcion de Carricitos Spanish Land Gant of 1789 in the lower Rio Grande valley of Texas. She celebrated her 92nd birthday this past January with family and friends.
A visitation for Clara will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, TX 77023. A rosary service will be recited from 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM. A funeral service will occur Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Forest Park Lawndale Grand Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019