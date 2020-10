Miss Clara and my mother were neighbors, and they had many days of sitting on the porch and enjoying talking as the sun went down. I would have to say she was my mom's best friend. Sunday mornings when they would be getting ready for church they call one another to come help with putting on jewelry or zipping thier top and etc. They took turns in cooking and send the other one a dish. Miss Clara always saw the bright side of things and enlighten my mom. We will miss her, but her memories will live on.keeping family in prayer.

Deb and June jones

Neighbor