|
|
Clara Ann "Terry" Marks
1931-2019
Mrs. Marks passed away on January 15, 2019, after a brief illness. Her memorial service will be held February 16, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 2353 Rice Blvd., Houston, TX. The family requests that no flowers be sent, but that donations in her name may be made to Christ The King Lutheran Church, The Humane Society, or any worthy charity. A memorial and inurnment will be held in Kansas City, MO on a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019