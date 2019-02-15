Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ the King Lutheran Chr
2353 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX 77005
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ The King Lutheran Church
2353 Rice Blvd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Marks


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara Marks Obituary
Clara Ann "Terry" Marks
1931-2019
Mrs. Marks passed away on January 15, 2019, after a brief illness. Her memorial service will be held February 16, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 2353 Rice Blvd., Houston, TX. The family requests that no flowers be sent, but that donations in her name may be made to Christ The King Lutheran Church, The Humane Society, or any worthy charity. A memorial and inurnment will be held in Kansas City, MO on a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.