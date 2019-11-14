|
Clara Parker
1926-2019
Clara Parker, 93, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on November 19th,after suffering a sudden blood clot to her lungs . Clara was born October 13, 1926 in Wagner, South Dakota to Mary and Emil Burgr. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Lyles Parker, her son Jimmy Boyd, her sisters, Dorothy Caton, Emily Fulmer, Rose Bourgeois and her brother Ladimer Burgr. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Stock, her son, Duane Boyd, and her grandchildren. Clara taught grades one through eight for five years in Wagner South Dakota. Her life lead her to Houston, Texas in 1955 where she became a bookkeeper for a Neurosurgical Assoc. for 16 years, was a Den Mother of the Boys Scouts, and ended her working career after another 16 years with Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. She was also a member of Amani Ladies' Oriental Shrine Court #72. Clara loved gardening and gambling but her passion was ballroom dancing. She was a diamond in the rough and loved by those who knew her and will be greatly missed. Visitation Services will be Friday, November 15th from 1-3PM with funeral at 3PM and burial thereafter at Woodlawn Funeral Home 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019