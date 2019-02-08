Home

FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Clara Phillips
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Birth Community Church
2703 Ralston Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
New Birth Community Church
2703 Ralston Street
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
CLARA B. PHILLIPS
1938-2019
Clara B. Phillips was born on October 10, 1938 in Magnolia, Texas to Roosevelt Owens, Sr., and Mittie B. Shannon. She passed away on February 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Phillips will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at New Birth Community Church ~ 2703 Ralston Street. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 12:00noon. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00noon. Interment- Houston National Cemetery (gate-time Tuesday 02/12/2019 @ 10:00a.m.)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
