CLARA B. PHILLIPS
1938-2019
Clara B. Phillips was born on October 10, 1938 in Magnolia, Texas to Roosevelt Owens, Sr., and Mittie B. Shannon. She passed away on February 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Phillips will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at New Birth Community Church ~ 2703 Ralston Street. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 12:00noon. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00noon. Interment- Houston National Cemetery (gate-time Tuesday 02/12/2019 @ 10:00a.m.)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019