Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney's Catholic church
Clare Cummings


1935 - 2019
Clare Cummings Obituary
Clare Elizabeth Cummings
1935-2019
Clare Elizabeth Gelston Cummings passed away peacefully at her home in Houston on October 18, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's surrounded by her loving family. She was a devout Catholic and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sibling. Her selflessness, kindness, warmth, wit and humor will forever be remembered in a life well lived by someone who was loved by all.
Clare was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 2, 1935 to Hugh and Clare Gelston. Her siblings included Stephen, Richard, Dorothy Anne and Hugh.
She attended college in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Beirut, Lebanon before returning to the states, graduating with a degree in economics from the College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown, New Jersey in 1956.
In 1960 Clare met John Cummings while visiting her family in Saudi Arabia where both her father and John worked for Aramco. They married in Zurich, Switzerland on June 24th, 1961. After marrying, Clare and John moved to Houston to start and raise their family.
She leaves behind her loving family, her husband of fifty-eight years, John, and their children Caroline Cummings Bailey and her husband Doug, Anne Cummings Oakley, Michael Cummings, Patricia Cummings, Leslie Cummings Marquez and her husband Sergio. She is also survived by her grandchildren Caitlin Bailey, Clare Bailey Holden, Jack Bailey, Max Marquez, Lauren Marquez, and Cate Cummings.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5:00 – 7:00p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney's Catholic church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
