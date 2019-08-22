|
|
Clare Alberta
McDermott Dingle
1928-2019
Clare was the second child born to Rosella and Ralph Ruddy on February 23, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She attended St. Ursula's Academy and later met and married Arthur McDermott. They moved throughout the US and ended up in Houston where they remained to raise their four children.
Clare married Jack Dingle in 1993. They loved gambling and bowling but their true passion was dancing.
Clare moved to The Village of Tanglewood in 2010 where she was very involved in all the activities, trips, parties and arts council. She was outgoing and made friends easily. Her Halloween costumes were always a hit at the yearly Halloween party and she won the best costume award time and again.
She will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends.
Clare is survived by her sister Anita Greany, her four children Patrick McDermott(Elisa), Margaret Mitchell(Danny), Kathleen McDermott(Bob Elliott) and Mary Demny(Charles), grandchildren Colin Elliott(Morgan), Shannon Elliott, Logan Demny(Tiffany), Kristen McDermott and great grandchild Olivia Elliott.
There will be family visitation at The Village of Tanglewood, 1600 Augusta Dr. on August 24, 2019 from 2-4pm.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Clare to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019