Clarence Don Akers Jr. "PAPA"
1931-2019
Our beloved Papa, Don Akers, went to be with the Lord August 17, 2019. Cupid was at his best in Laredo, TX on Valentine's Day 1931, when Don was born to Don Sr. and Naomi Akers. Don was a loving father, Papa, Great-Papa, brother, uncle, and friend. Papa grew up and spent a great deal of his life in south Texas and graduated from Mirando City High School in 1948. He attended the University of Corpus Christi and was in the naval reserve. Don married the love of his life, Mildred Dickens "Mimi", in 1950 and they were inseparable for 59 years until she went to be the Lord in 2009. He and Mildred raised two children, Steve and Diana, and Papa was always involved with the local Baptist church. Don was in the oil and gas industry all his life starting off as a roustabout for Magnolia Petroleum. He retired from Mobil after 39 years in 1990 as an offshore production supervisor. Papa said his main job post retirement was being Mimi's chauffeur. After retirement they enjoyed extensive international travel and were always cheering for the grandkids at their various school activities.
He found great pleasure in music and taught himself how to play the guitar and the piano. He listened to all kinds of music, but his favorites were Johnny Cash, Bob Wills and ABBA. He had a passion for motorcycles especially Indians and all things to do with aviation, even flying a helicopter a few times. Papa always had a fishing pole and tackle box in the trunk and would stop at any opportunity to drop his line. He enjoyed sports and watched his Astros any chance he could. Papa will always be remembered for his classic cowboy look in his starched shirt, jeans, cowboy boots and leather vest. Papa loved his family and was very proud of his four grandchildren all graduating from the University of Texas at Austin.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred Akers, daughter in law, Sue Akers and sister in law, Nancy Lu Akers. He is survived by his son, Steve Akers and wife Cindy, his daughter, Diana Stachowiak and husband Michael. He will be greatly missed by his 4 grandchildren Tom Akers and wife Shelley, Katie Wylie and husband Ben, Amy Bahlo and husband David, and Erika Stachowiak-Moreno and husband Will. He was so very proud of his 6 precious Great-granddaughters Gabriella and Audriana Akers, Jacqueline and Hayley Wylie, and Isabella and Elizabeth Bahlo. Don is also survived by his brother, Bill Akers and sister, Nadine Dickens and husband Pete and numerous nieces and nephews. We all love you Papa! Your loving ways and generous spirit will live in our hearts forever!
A funeral service with gravesite service to follow is set for 12:00 pm, on Thursday, the 22 of August at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX, 77079. Memorial contributions can be made in Don's name to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019