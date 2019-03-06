Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Schenk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Harlan Schenk


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence Harlan Schenk Obituary
C. Harlan Schenk
1936-2019
Harlan Schenk died on March 1, 2019. He was born on a farm near Schulenburg Tx. On August 31, 1936, graduating from Schulenburg High School in 1954. He attended the University of Texas leaving with a BFA in Radio-Television. Harlan was a member of the Longhorn Band, Curtain Club, and radio-TV guild. He was also editor of the Daily UT News program on an Austin Radio Station. He later obtained a MS degree in Information Science from Emporia State University. Harlan worked 36 years at the Central Public Library. Harlan supervised a staff of 37 persons in his last position as head of the Bibliographic Center and its three sub departments. He and his spouse travelled extensively after retirement. They visited all continents except for Antarctica.
He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Robert L Schenk-Rivera, sister Dee Kathryn McBride, 2 sisters in laws and their husbands, and one brother in law.
A reception will be held from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Freeway, Houston Texas 77060.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now