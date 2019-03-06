C. Harlan Schenk

1936-2019

Harlan Schenk died on March 1, 2019. He was born on a farm near Schulenburg Tx. On August 31, 1936, graduating from Schulenburg High School in 1954. He attended the University of Texas leaving with a BFA in Radio-Television. Harlan was a member of the Longhorn Band, Curtain Club, and radio-TV guild. He was also editor of the Daily UT News program on an Austin Radio Station. He later obtained a MS degree in Information Science from Emporia State University. Harlan worked 36 years at the Central Public Library. Harlan supervised a staff of 37 persons in his last position as head of the Bibliographic Center and its three sub departments. He and his spouse travelled extensively after retirement. They visited all continents except for Antarctica.

He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Robert L Schenk-Rivera, sister Dee Kathryn McBride, 2 sisters in laws and their husbands, and one brother in law.

A reception will be held from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Freeway, Houston Texas 77060. Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019