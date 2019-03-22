Clarence James Renfro, Jr.

1930-2019

C. J. "Dee" Renfro, Jr. passed away on March 20, 2019. He left this life with the anticipation and absolute confidence of eternal life, which GOD, who cannot lie, promised through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence J. Renfro, Sr.(1963) and Thelma M. Massey Renfro (1985). Born in Houston, Texas on December 7, 1930 and graduated from Jeff Davis High School in 1948, served in the US Navy and retired from Bechtel Engineering Co. in 1985. Survived by his devoted twin daughters and their families. Diana Taylor, husband Mark and son David and wife Bethany and their daughter, Rachel Grace Taylor. Also, Dawna Cronin, husband Michael, daughter Amanda, son Robert and wife Sarah and their children, Madelyn and Maxwell Cronin. In accordance with his wishes there will be no Memorial Service and no flowers to be sent. A private family Graveside Service will be held with Pastor David Dunn of Grace Bible Church of Houston, officiating.