|
|
Clarence Walter White III
1946-2019
It is with God's amazing grace and overwhelming love that we share with you that our mighty Warrior, Lance Corporal CW White III, has been called Home to be with His Father in Heaven. Dad was born in Memphis, TN. Dad was recruited by the Mets farm club but instead decided he and his best friend would run down to enlist in the Marines, Lance Corporal CW White III, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Regiment, 1st Marine Division was soon shipped off to Vietnam. As a rifleman in the Vietnam jungle, dad was exposed to Agent Orange, herbicide used by US Military as part of chemical warfare. In 1966 Dad suffered multiple gunshot wounds, he received a Purple Heart and several awards, to which he would always say, "I was just doing my job". After recovery from St. Albans Hospital, NY, Dad earned his Bachelor Degree in Business at University of Miami. Dad moved to Houston in 1971, where he resided until he was taken home on December 1, 2019. He is the oldest son of Clarence Walter White II and Leslie Jane White, both in Heaven along with his brother Greg White. He is survived by his adored and adoring wife, Debra, 5 daughters, 2 sons, 11 grandchildren, 3 great- grandchildren; 1 sister and 2 brothers.
While our father was determined to fight hard to stay alive every day, living with all the effects of the Vietnam conflict on his body, he knew that God had an appointed time and lived life to the fullest, not knowing when that time would come. He would want all of us and all of you reading this to know, he LOVED his family, he LOVED serving this great country. He is our HERO. Thank you, Texas, for being such a great home state, and thank you to the Houston Chronicle for your crosswords, my Dad said they were "THE BEST"! Dad will be sorely missed by so many, he always knew just what to say and had a place for anyone needing help. He is flying high with the angels and is free at last in the name of Jesus. Fly Eagle Fly, SEMPER FI DAD
A gathering will be held in Clarence's honor on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. inside the chapel of American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038. A Celebration of Life service will commence at 12:00 p.m., after which he will be escorted to the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038, where he will be laid to rest and a grateful Nation will bestow him with honors. Please join the family from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for a reception at American Heritage Funeral Home.
God Bless, Lance Corporal CW White's Grateful Family.
Let all that you do be done in love. ~ 1 Corinthians 16:14
#LOVEMAKESTHEWORLDGOROUND
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019